Hoshi of Seventeen, to the excitement of fans, announced the release of a new solo single on Tuesday via agency Pledis Entertainment.

The teaser trailer for the surprise drop shows a guitar shattered to pieces and the idol falling slowly in reverse, before zooming in on a guitar pick inscribed with “You're just a Fallen Superstar.”

He layered his voice over a mixture of fast-paced drum beats and lyrical guitar sounds for the song, which is also his first English-language solo track. The new single will be released about two months after “Take A Shot,” which he released on the day of his enlistment.

Late last month, Hoshi gave fans an update with pictures, after completing the basic military training.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will begin the Japan leg of its tour “New_” on Nov. 27.