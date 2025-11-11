Boy band TWS will expand its first international tour, “24/7: With: Us,” to Greater China, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Monday.

The group is set to perform in Macao and in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Jan. 24 and 31, respectively.

The tour began in June with a three-day show in Seoul and spanned six cities in Japan, where they gave 13 concerts in just one month.

Macao was where the six members had their first showcase in the region, introducing their second EP “Summer Beat!” in August last year.

Before the two-city stint, the group will visit Kaohsiung to participate in the Asia Artist Awards 2025, slated to be held on Dec. 6.

TWS concluded promotion of its fourth EP “Play Hard” earlier this month. The album sold more than 640,000 copies in one week and topped the Oricon Daily Album Ranking.