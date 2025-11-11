With the United States at the peak of global power thanks to its unmatched economic and military capabilities, South Korea has been ranked sixth in the 2025 world power survey conducted by US News & World Report. The study was carried out in partnership with BAV Group of the WPP network and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The ranking was determined based on an equally weighted average of five attributes: leadership influence, economic influence, political influence, strong international alliances and strong military capacity.

The survey placed the US first, followed by China and Russia. South Korea earned sixth place, supported by recognition of its technological innovation and expanding military capacity, joining the top tier of nations in global perception of national strength.

As South Korea rises in global standing, its strong performance in innovation, exports and military capability continues to bolster its national brand in an evolving international order.