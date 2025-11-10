South Korean food giant Otoki on Monday announced one of its flagship instant noodle brands, Jin Ramen, has officially entered Indonesia, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian halal market.

Indonesia is the world's second largest instant noodle market. Otoki acquired halal certification from Ulema Council — Indonesia's top body of Islamic scholars — in December 2024 and received its import license in August. Sales will begin this month, focusing on major hypermarkets.

The launch is supported by the global "Jinja Love, Jin Ramen" campaign, featuring new packaging and various merchandise modeled on Jin of BTS. Otoki will hold tasting events at premium chains such as Ranch Market and Farmers Market, while also entering e-commerce platforms like Shopee and TikTok shops.

In addition to Jin Ramen, Otoki will also introduce a Halal-certified Cheese Ramen. The company stated it aims to cultivate the cheese ramen as a "locally customized growth item" to strengthen its brand in Indonesia.

"Indonesia is a very important market strategically for global business," an Otoki official said. "We will simultaneously provide the taste and quality of Otoki Ramen through Halal-certified Jin Ramen and Cheese Ramen, and strengthen communication with local consumers by utilizing various distribution channels to quickly establish the market."