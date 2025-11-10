Former Prime Minister Han Seung-soo met this week with Jun Sang-soo, a candidate for secretary-general of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and former deputy secretary-general of South Korea’s National Assembly.

During the meeting, Han presented Jun with his English-language speech collection, titled "Here for Global Good," and offered words of encouragement, according to Jun's office. Drawing on his experience as president of the UN General Assembly and South Korea’s ambassador to US, Han urged that cooperation within international organizations “go beyond national interest and pursue the global good of humanity.”

Han, a veteran diplomat and statesman, praised Jun’s campaign platform advocating “innovation and global parliamentary cooperation through e-Parliament.” He also recalled his own participation in IPU Assemblies as a National Assembly member, emphasizing the importance of inter-parliamentary collaboration in addressing shared global challenges.

Jun recently advanced to the shortlist in the IPU’s secretary-general selection process.