T1 clinched the 2025 League of Legends World Championship title, marking its third consecutive Worlds victory -- a historic first for the tournament.

In some intense five-hour showdown against KT Rolster, who made its debut appearance in a Worlds final, the two teams battled to a 2-2 tie before T1 ultimately seized the championship in the decisive fifth game.

Since the competition’s inception in 2011, no team had ever secured three straight wins. After its initial triumph in 2013, T1 went on to capture titles in 2015 and 2016. Following a brief lull, the team snatched back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, cementing its legacy with a third consecutive championship in 2025.

Looking ahead, the 2026 League of Legends World Championship is set to unfold in the United States. The event will span two cities, with Texas hosting the play-ins, Swiss stage, quarterfinals and semifinals before the grand finale moves east to New York City.