Hyundai Motor has been ranked 33rd on Time magazine’s World’s Best Companies 2025 list, making it the only Korean company in the top 100.

Time, in collaboration with German data and business information platform Statista, has compiled the list of the top 1,000 global companies annually since 2023. The 2025 ranking was led by Nvidia, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase, reflecting the dominance of technology and financial firms.

Hyundai Motor climbed an impressive 159 spots from No. 192 last year, driven by strong performance across three key indicators: Employee satisfaction, revenue growth and environmental, social and governance practices.

Among Asian automakers, Hyundai outperformed Toyota (No. 48) to claim the highest ranking in the sector. In its most recent global employee survey, Hyundai Motor achieved a record 79.4 points, the highest in its history.