KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group announced Sunday that they will each commit 110 trillion won ($75 billion) to promote productive and inclusive finance over the next five years.

As a result, the country's five major banking groups — KB, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NongHyup — will allocate a total of 508 trillion won to steer away from relying on interest-based lending income and focus more on supplying venture capital, in line with the current administration’s policy direction.

KB Financial and Shinhan Financial's pledge to put in 110 trillion won each follows Woori Financial’s 80 trillion won commitment made in September. Hana Financial and NongHyup Financial have also decided to allocate 100 trillion won and 108 trillion won to the initiative, respectively, bringing the total amount to about 508 trillion won.

KB Financial explained it has earmarked 10 trillion won for the Public Growth Fund, a 150 trillion-won public-private fund to support investment in artificial intelligence and other advanced industries.

Another 68 trillion won will be used for corporate loans, while 15 trillion won will be put into KB’s self-led investments.

Seventeen trillion won has been designated to promote inclusive finance, supporting the wider public, financially underserved individuals, microbusiness owners and self-employed individuals.

“Based on our industry-leading capital strength and funding capabilities, KB Financial will support the growth of strategic industries and create drivers for the future of the nation's economy,” a KB Financial official said.

Similarly, Shinhan will inject 10 trillion won into the Public Growth Fund and allocate 10-15 trillion won for self-led investments. Another 72-75 trillion won will be assigned to corporate loans.

It plans to allocate an additional 12-17 trillion won to inclusive finance, offering lower interest rates for microbusiness owners and self-employed individuals.

The group will also support regional infrastructure improvement projects, including wastewater treatment facilities and residential environment upgrades.

“Shinhan Financial is proactively building a virtuous financial cycle that supports industrial innovation and balanced regional development in line with its productive finance agenda,” a Shinhan Financial official said.

Both KB Financial and Shinhan Financial have set up dedicated teams under their holding companies to oversee the initiative and drive integration across their affiliates.