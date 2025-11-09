The body of another worker was recovered Sunday from the site of the collapsed boiler tower at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan, three days after the fatal accident.

The recovery came as the intermittent and difficult rescue operation at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant briefly resumed Sunday morning, after being suspended Saturday afternoon amid safety concerns and unstable site conditions.

The victim was identified as a 44-year-old man surnamed Kim, who had been trapped with his arm caught in the wreckage on Thursday, the day of the accident. He was found dead early Friday while awaiting rescue. Rescue workers were unable to reach Kim immediately because of the densely entangled steel structures surrounding him at the collapse site.

As of Sunday morning, three workers, including Kim, have been confirmed dead, and all of their bodies have been recovered.

However, four others — two presumed dead and two still missing — remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

The collapse occurred around 2:02 p.m. Thursday at the Ulsan branch of Korea East-West Power Co., a state-run utility company, trapping seven workers under the debris.

The boiler tower, measuring 25 meters wide, 15.5 meters long and 63 meters high — designated as Unit 5 — suddenly gave way, burying seven of the nine workers who were on site.

The accident occurred during preparatory demolition work that involved cutting sections of the tower’s supporting frame to facilitate its planned removal by controlled blasting.

Rescue operations at the site of the collapsed boiler tower were suspended once again as of Sunday afternoon, following repeated pauses and resumptions amid safety concerns. However, camera-based searches using drones continued.

Kim Jeong-shik, an official at the Ulsan Fire Headquarters, said during a press briefing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday that direct search activities had been temporarily halted. Fire authorities had deployed drones at 8:10 a.m., followed by 17 rescue workers at 10:30 a.m.

The suspension was made to enable “structural weakening” work to proceed on Boiler Tower Unit 6 — groundwork that involves precutting columns and steel frames of large structures to make them collapse more easily during controlled demolition.

Government authorities intend to carry out controlled demolitions of Units 4 and 6, which stand on both sides of the collapsed Unit 5 and have been found structurally unstable, to eliminate the risk of additional collapse and create safe conditions to accelerate the recovery of the missing workers.