The ASEAN-Korea Center is scheduled to host ASEAN Week 2025 from Nov. 11-16 in Seoul, on Jeju Island and in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province. Launched in 2019, ASEAN Week has become a flagship platform strengthening the partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Korea.

This year’s event is designed as a comprehensive platform to advance a spirit of cooperation through crucial people-to-people exchanges. This follows the recent ASEAN-Korea summit in Malaysia, where President Lee Jae Myung outlined his vision for advancing the ASEAN-Korea comprehensive strategic partnership.

“ASEAN Week 2025 has been organized as a platform for leading figures and journalists from ASEAN and Korea to come together and engage across diverse fields such as culture, economy and media,” stated AKC Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin.

ASEAN Week 2025 will feature a series of programs, including a commemorative ceremony for the completion of the “10 ASEAN Benches” at the ASEAN-Korea Olle Trail, the ASEAN Journalists Invitation Program, ASEAN-Korea Media Forum and the ASEAN Trade Fair 2025.

The ASEAN Journalists Invitation Program, which runs through Nov. 15, aims to enhance media networks between ASEAN and South Korea. It also seeks to raise public awareness in the ASEAN region of the growing bilateral ties. The AKC has invited approximately 20 journalists from the ten ASEAN member states, nominated by the ASEAN embassies in Seoul and the Asia News Network.