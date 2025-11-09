LONDON (AFP) -- Britain's 12-year-old Prince George attended his first tribute for soldiers killed in action at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, accompanied by his mother Catherine, his grandfather King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The audience rose as a brass band began to play upon the arrival of the royal family, who sat in their box in the famous concert hall.

The heir to the throne, Prince William, who had just returned from the COP30 climate conference in Brazil, was not present.

George is his eldest son and second in line to the throne.

The Festival of Remembrance event was organized by the Royal British Legion, an association dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

It saw readings, prayers, videos and musical performances -- including a performance by Rod Stewart -- with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria also in attendance.

This year's event marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 25th anniversary of the end of the ban on LGBTQ people serving in the British armed forces.

The royal family also gathered for the traditional Remembrance Sunday, a day of remembrance for soldiers killed in wars, .