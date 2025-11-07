The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Friday it raised a record 150 million won ($103,000) at its annual scholarship fundraising event.

The 18th AmCham CEO Servers’ Night, held Thursday at the Conrad Seoul and organized by the chamber’s philanthropic arm, Partners for the Future Foundation, brought together senior leaders of the global business community to support university students facing financial hardship.

More than 440 guests attended, including executives from Amgen Korea, Ceragem and Kolon Industries.

In keeping with the event’s long-standing tradition, 41 C-suite leaders personally served dinner to attendees, underscoring a message of “leadership through service.”

This year’s total exceeded last year’s 120 million won, marking the highest amount raised in the event’s history. All proceeds will be distributed as scholarships through PFF.

“We were able to raise the largest fund ever thanks to the active participation of many CEOs,” said AmCham CEO James Kim. “We will continue to support potential students to overcome economic difficulties and move toward their dreams."

Founded in 2000, PFF has awarded scholarships to more than 4,900 students and currently supports around 200 students each year.