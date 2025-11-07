The Ulsan Metropolitan Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the deadly collapse of a boiler tower at Korea East-West Power Co.'s Ulsan thermal power plant on Thursday.

The task force, led by the chief of the agency’s criminal investigation unit, includes more than 70 officers from the scientific investigation and digital forensics divisions. Investigators are expected to focus on possible charges of occupational negligence resulting in death.

Authorities will examine the relationships between the main contractor and subcontractors involved in the boiler tower demolition, as well as the specific details of the work carried out at the time of the collapse.

Police said they will cooperate with related agencies, including the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the prosecution, to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident while ensuring that ongoing safety and rescue operations at the site are not disrupted,” the Ulsan police said in a statement.