Samsung Electronics announced Friday it has more than tripled its lineup of AI-powered home appliances this year, a strategic push toward its ultimate goal of achieving "zero household labor," according to Vice President Moon Jong-seung.

Moon, who heads the development team for Samsung’s digital appliance division, said the AI technology embedded in the company’s premium Bespoke lineup aims to reduce everyday household tasks for users.

“We will further advance the integration between AI technologies and devices so that devices can understand users and perform functions autonomously," he said in an interview published on Samsung’s official communications platform, Samsung Newsroom.

The number of AI-driven appliance models expanded from about 300 at the end of 2024 to more than 1,030 by March, the company said.

Samsung began applying AI technology across the Bespoke lineup last year. The latest models feature larger touchscreens, Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant and hub functions that allow seamless interaction with other devices in the home.

Moon highlighted Bespoke’s enhanced Bixby capability. “The voice ID we applied this year provides personalized information by distinguishing the voices of family members,” he said. “If you ask the Family Hub refrigerator a schedule, it will recognize the user's voice and recall their schedule.”

He also pointed to Bixby’s “Wake-up-less” technology, noting that it is the only solution in the industry that can execute commands — such as opening a refrigerator or starting a washer — without requiring the user to say “Hi Bixby” first.

Among product-specific features, Moon noted that the Bespoke AI Family Hub refrigerator “automatically recognizes and manages ingredients and even recommends customized recipes.” Meanwhile, “the AI combo, an integrated laundry dryer, analyzes the soil level and weight of clothes, recommends the optimal amount of detergent and finishes washing and drying quietly and conveniently,” he said.

Looking ahead, Samsung plans to expand the Bespoke AI experience beyond the home, into buildings, cars and ships, through partnerships with domestic and global software companies.