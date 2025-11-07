North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, in what observers say appears to be a protest against the latest US sanctions.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the launch took place around 12:35 p.m. from the area of Daegwan in North Pyongan Province. The projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile, was detected heading eastward toward the sea, the JCS said, adding that the South Korean military is closely analyzing the missile’s specifications, including its type and flight range.

The JCS said the military has strengthened its surveillance and readiness posture while sharing information in real time with the US and Japan to prepare for any additional launches.

Friday’s launch marks North Korea’s seventh ballistic missile test this year and the second since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June. It also came just 16 days after the North’s previous short-range ballistic missile test on Oct. 22, carried out ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea and US President Donald Trump’s visit.

The latest provocation is seen as Pyongyang’s response to Washington’s renewed pressure campaign on Pyongyan's cybercrime networks. Earlier this week, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on eight North Korean nationals and two entities for involvement in laundering illicit cyber proceeds. The US State Department also said it would push for UN sanctions on seven foreign vessels accused of facilitating North Korea’s coal and iron ore exports to China.

Japan’s government said the missile appeared to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, with no immediate reports of damage. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo had entered an emergency response posture and was working closely with Seoul and Washington to gather information and ensure public safety, according to Kyodo News and other Japanese media.