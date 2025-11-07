A group of passersby helped rescue a young boy, lifting the vehicle he was trapped under.

According to reports, the elementary school boy was hit by a car at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, while crossing the road on a bicycle. The vehicle came to a stop, but the child was trapped under the front bumper of the car.

Nearby witnesses quickly gathered, and 10 people worked together to lift the car while others pulled him from under the vehicle. The boy is currently being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Officials at the Suwon Yeongtong Police Station said the situation had already been resolved by the time they arrived at the scene. They are investigating the driver of the car for causing an accident within a school zone.