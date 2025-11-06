A search operation is underway Thursday after a boiler tower collapsed at a power plant in Ulsan, leaving five workers believed to be trapped under the debris.

According to the National Fire Agency, as of 4:30 p.m, four men have been rescued from the wreckage at the Korea East-West Power Co. site.

The tower collapsed at around 2 p.m. Two were rescued at 2:23 p.m., and rescue officials pulled out two more from the wreckage of the 60-meter tower at around 3:50 p.m.

Authorities said five others are presumed to be still trapped.

The accident occurred during the demolition of the tower, which had been in operation for about 30 years, at the Ulsan branch of the state-run utility company. The missing workers are thought to have been working for a contractor tasked with the demolition project.

The authorities received a report of the accident at 2:02 p.m., and rescue officials arrived at the scene at 2:18 p.m.

The National Fire Mobilization Order was issued at 3:13 p.m., authorizing the rescue personnel from four surrounding regions of Busan, Daegu, North and Gyeongsang Provinces to be deployed for the operation. The NFA said search and rescue specialists from the National 119 Rescue Headquarters, rescue dogs, along with aerial support from helicopters and drones are being dispatched to the site.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered mobilization of all possible resources on the search and rescue operation, according to the presidential office. He also told officials to ensure that no secondary accident occurred during the operation.

Minister of the Interior and Safety Yoon Ho-jung headed toward the accident site immediately, and ordered efforts from all related agencies and requested cooperation from other government branches on the rescue operation.