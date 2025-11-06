Hana Financial Group, one of South Korea's leading banking groups, announced Thursday that it will pursue financial transformation by embracing digital assets and AI.

As part of these efforts, the group has launched a task force under its holding company to lead digital asset-related initiatives to keep pace with the rapid growth of the market.

Through the initiative, the group plans to accelerate the development of digital asset products, services and infrastructure in line with the country's legal framework for digital assets.

The task force will also spearhead efforts to build a group-wide cooperation framework among its banking, card and securities affiliates.

Stablecoins will be the team's priority for the time being. It will build a comprehensive cooperation framework for stablecoins, from issuance and reserve management to securing distribution networks for real-world use, while coordinating with government policies.

Building on its strengths in foreign exchange, wealth management and corporate banking, the group aims to fast-track a competitive business model through partnerships with players in Korea and abroad.

The group is also pursuing AI-driven innovation.

Operating an independent AI research institute, the group has been integrating the technology across major affiliates — including its banking and securities units — with a particular focus on expanding applications in frontline operations.

Hana Financial has also designated AI as a key driver of “productive finance," aiming to generate synergies across the group.

“Digital assets will serve as a key driver of innovation in the capital markets and payment infrastructure of the financial industry in the future,” Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo said.

“Hana Financial will lead digital-driven financial innovation, centering on the twin pillars of digital assets and artificial intelligence, while enhancing customer-tailored services, risk management and overall operational efficiency.”