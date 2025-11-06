JB Financial Group opened the first chapter of its annual global collaboration event, holding the 2025 JB Forum last week to advance its digital finance strategy with domestic and international partners, the company said Thursday.

The two-day forum, held at the group’s Aurum Campus in North Jeolla Province from Oct. 30 to 31, brought together group executives, employees and key partners to share collaboration case studies and explore new joint business opportunities under the slogan “Hello Tomorrow," which conveys the idea that time spent together creates future value.

Key partners in attendance included digital loan comparison platform Finda, overseas remittance service Hanpass and Vietnam-based asset management platform Infina. Group affiliates such as Jeonbuk Bank, Gwangju Bank, JB Woori Capital and JB Investment also participated.

At the opening session, Chair Kim Ki-hong called for bold business innovation, noting the group’s plan to “plant fintech DNA” across its organization by embracing change as an opportunity rather than a risk.

“The forum was designed for partners to explore mutual business synergy and for employees to experience startup-driven innovation directly,” Kim said. “JB will continue to seek new partners in core future areas and expand the exchange program next year.”

JB Financial said it will continue pursuing an inorganic growth strategy, strengthening its finance-technology business model through strategic alliances and external market expansion. The group plans to make the JB Forum a regular fixture to establish a practical, long-term collaboration ecosystem.