HD Hyundai Infracore has seen Develon-branded heavy machinery sales in Ethiopia jump around 470 percent this year, with roughly 1,300 units sold on rising gold mining demand.

The company said Thursday that demand surged as Ethiopia’s mining sector accelerated, with government data showing the industry grew 162 percent year-on-year in the 2024-25 fiscal year and gold exports hitting a record $3.4 billion.

At the center of the growth is the Develon DX360, a 36-ton excavator that now accounts for roughly 90 percent of the firm’s Ethiopian sales, with more than 1,100 units sold this year.

HD Hyundai Infracore said the model has proven particularly suited to Ethiopia’s mining landscape, where numerous small and mid-sized gold mines require equipment that can operate continuously and be repositioned frequently.

Durability, fuel efficiency and maneuverability have made the DX360 a reliable workhorse in these conditions, the company explained.

To support the expansion, the company has strengthened its on-the-ground service capabilities in Ethiopia through its “Develon Care” program, offering regular equipment inspections, technical training for dealers and engineers, and customer support tailored to local operating environments.

HD Hyundai Infracore also plans to build country-specific supply and service systems that meet the needs of both mining and civil engineering projects.

“This achievement in Ethiopia demonstrates the tangible results of our strategy to expand our presence in emerging markets without relying on China or other advanced economies,” a company official said.