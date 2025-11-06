Popular Korean makeup artists Pony, LeoJ and Cha Hong open a pop-up salon in New York for new tvN variety show

Nearly every facet of Korean culture seems to have gone global, from K-pop and K-dramas to K-food. Now, K-beauty is taking its turn in the spotlight.

A new variety show, "Perfect Glow," brings K-beauty to the streets of Manhattan, where some of Korea’s most popular makeup artists are bringing their craft to an international clientele. The show follows their journey as they open a pop-up beauty salon in New York City, offering makeovers to locals eager to experience K-beauty firsthand.

The elite lineup includes makeup artist and YouTuber Park Hye-min, who, better known by her global moniker Pony, operates a YouTube channel that currently has more than 5.8 million subscribers. Joining her is fellow beauty creator LeoJ (Jeong Sang-gyu), whose beauty YouTube channel has a following of 1.4 million. Rounding out the group is the celebrity hair designer Kim Hyo-sook, a.k.a. Cha Hong, founder of Chahong Ardor, one of Korea’s most popular hair salon chains.

Actresses Ra Mi-ran (“Reply 1988,” “Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born”) and Park Min-young (“Marry My Husband,” “Confidence Queen”) appear as the shop’s CEO and beauty consultant, respectively, while actor Joo Jong-hyuk (“Unmasked”) serves as assistant manager of the shop, which is called "Danjang" (Korean for "beautify").

Speaking in an online press conference, producer Kim Sang-ah explained the inspiration for the show’s creation. “I heard that K-beauty is gaining popularity in the US, and since K-content is already receiving global attention, I became curious whether that enthusiasm could extend to beauty as well,” she said. “The project began with the idea of letting people experience what real K-beauty is like. We chose New York because it’s a hub of trends and culture where diverse beauty styles converge.”

The show doesn’t just spotlight brushstrokes and contouring -- it tells human stories, too. “In the end, it’s all about meeting people,” Kim added. “Since makeup and hair take a long time to do, we were able to capture a lot of the guests’ stories.”

Behind the scenes, however, the artists said they felt the weight of expectation. LeoJ admitted to initial doubts about adapting his creator persona to a real-world salon environment. “As a content creator, I wasn’t sure if I’d do well spending time with clients in a salon-style setting, doing their makeup. Still, I was excited just to go and do makeup there. ... It was actually my first time working as part of a team like this, and I was so happy.”

Pony echoed that sentiment, revealing that taking her artistry abroad came with its own brand of pressure. “As a fellow creator, I completely understand what LeoJ said. I felt a lot of pressure at first. ... In Korea, I was able to perform well because I could explain the products and talk through the process while doing makeup -- but not being able to do that made me think a lot about how to adapt.”

Working in the heart of Manhattan, the artists said they found themselves reflecting on cultural nuances in beauty. Pony noted, “While doing makeup in Manhattan, people would say things like, ‘You look so young,’ or ‘Your skin is amazing,’ rather than asking, ‘What product are you using?’ That made me realize how much attention they pay to skin."

"If American beauty tends to focus on glamour, I felt that Korean beauty emphasizes skin expression. So when I did makeup, I mainly shared skin care and related tips," she added.

Cha Hong added that no two transformations were alike. “If you watch the show, you’ll notice there isn’t a single makeup or hairstyle that’s the same. Each look was customized to the individual. You won’t see any overlap,” she said. “Our clients came from all walks of life -- different genders, ages and backgrounds -- so be sure to watch how each of them transforms.”

The show premieres Saturday at 10:50 p.m. on tvN.