– Honored in Both AI and EdTech Categories; Unveils the World's First Visual LLM, CHALK AI –

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech company Firsthabit announced that its next-generation learning platform CHALK AI has been awarded in two categories – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Education Technology (EdTech) – at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards.

Following last year's recognition at CES 2025, this year's dual win marks a milestone achievement that highlights Firsthabit's excellence in both technological innovation and educational impact.

This double honor is a rare achievement in the education field, demonstrating both engineering sophistication and learning effectiveness.

At CES 2026, Firsthabit plans to unveil CHALK 4.0, the first fully commercialized version of its AI-powered learning platform, to a global audience for the first time.

World's First Visual LLM: Redefining the Learning Experience

CHALK AI introduces the world's first Visual Large Language Model (Visual LLM) in education — a groundbreaking technology that brings learning beyond text-based AI.

Designed around visualization, interactivity, and personalization, CHALK AI enables an immersive learning experience that makes students feel like they are sitting and learning face-to-face with a real teacher.

The platform analyzes each learner's cognitive process, combining real-time feedback, visual materials, and 3D interaction to automate and enhance every stage of learning.

Through these innovations, Firsthabit is turning its vision into reality: "AI should evolve from being a problem-solving tool to becoming a true thinking partner that helps students design and grow their own ways of learning."

Global Expansion and U.S. Partnerships

At CES 2026, Firsthabit officially announced its plan to collaborate with U.S.-based partners to build the next generation of education.

The company is actively expanding global partnerships across AI technology, educational content, and curriculum development — aiming to establish a new global learning ecosystem that fuses advanced technology with pedagogical expertise.

Firsthabit is already working with world-class institutions such as MIT and The Concord Review (TCR), strengthening both its technological and content capabilities.

Starting next year, the company will launch its CHALK AI global business in North America, marking a major step in its international expansion.

"CES 2026 represents the starting point of redefining the standard of future education together with our U.S. partners," said a Firsthabit spokesperson.

"With CHALK AI, we aim to lead the global transformation of learning in the age of AI — merging technology and education to create a new, intelligent learning paradigm."

More information, please visit at https://www.firsthabit.com/en