A bill recently submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Council to apply “reciprocity” to welfare and support programs for foreign residents has sparked controversy over potential discrimination.

Thirty-three council members from the conservative People Power Party submitted the proposal on Oct. 20, calling on the city government to “review reciprocity when implementing financial, education, housing and transportation support policies for foreigners.”

If passed, the ordinance would only allow foreign residents to receive city-funded benefits if their home countries offer comparable support to Koreans living there.

The draft further stipulates that foreign residents could be excluded from support programs if Korean nationals face discriminatory treatment or receive unequal benefits in the resident’s home country.

The proposal includes exceptions. Refugees requiring humanitarian protection, foreign nationals covered under bilateral or international agreements, as well as business owners and "skilled workers" would remain eligible for support regardless of reciprocity. The proposal did not say how skilled workers would be defined.

“There is an issue of fairness, as some countries do not offer similar levels of assistance to Koreans, yet Seoul continues to provide various welfare, social and economic support programs to foreigners,” said council member Shim Mi-kyung, who led the proposal. “Through this bill, we hope to establish a clearer and more balanced process that prevents reverse discrimination against Koreans.”

The bill quickly drew backlash.

“Differentiating access to welfare based on nationality is a clear act of racism and a violation of human rights,” the minor opposition Basic Income Party said in a statement on Wednesday. “The principle of reciprocity applies to diplomatic relations between states, not to individuals.”

The bill has been referred for review to the council's Urban Planning Balance Committee.