Korea Medical Institute, which operates medical checkup centers across the country, announced Thursday that it will continue to advance public health through disease prevention and social contribution initiatives as it marks its 40th anniversary.

KMI held a commemorative ceremony at its headquarters in Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, where it also unveiled a new publication, “K-Health Examination Leadership.”

The institute reflected on its history since 1985, when comprehensive health checkups were still uncommon in Korea, and pledged to expand its mission “from health checkups to health care” by enhancing both service quality and community responsibility.

“The path for KMI has not always been smooth, but we have come this far in the belief that we will protect health and benefit the world,” said Lee Kwang-bae, chairman of KMI.

“We will continue to strengthen our health examination capabilities and do our best to provide better medical services and fulfill greater social responsibility as a ‘lifelong health care partner’ for the people.”

Founded in 1985, KMI provides nationwide health screening services, conducts medical research and public awareness campaigns, and runs social contribution programs for vulnerable communities.

KMI currently operates 11 health examination centers across the country — including in Gwanghwamun, Yeouido and Gangnam in Seoul, as well as centers in Busan, Daegu and Jeju -- serving more than 1.4 million people annually.

To mark the anniversary, KMI recently expanded and relocated its Gwanghwamun center and is strengthening examination accuracy by adopting endoscopic AI analysis systems and digital pathology solutions, which help detect serious diseases in their early stages.