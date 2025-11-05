51st edition opens with experimental work reimagining lost Korean cinema classic

The 51st Seoul Independent Film Festival will raise its curtain with "Dear You, Unrelated," an experimental film that reimagines Park Nam-ok's 1955 classic "The Widow," and Korea's first feature directed by a woman.

The opening work originated from an exhibition project centered on Park and her sole surviving film. Directors Sohn Koo-yong and Lee Jong-su led the creative endeavor, which picks up where "The Widow" left off, filling in the lost denouement through their imagination.

"We were asked to restore the missing parts of 'The Widow' through film's own language," Lee explained at Wednesday's press conference at Megabox Artnine in Dongjak-gu, Seoul. "We imagined what sentiment Park would bring to that ending — her sophistication and flexibility even amid the chaos of post-war Korea."

Actress Hwang Hyun-bin, who portrays protagonist Shin-ja in one segment, connected the 1955 narrative to contemporary audiences. "The resolve and courage of women in that era — their choices and agency — felt completely relevant to me now," she said.

"As an actress and as a woman, I could breathe with those themes."

The screening continues a resurgent festival buoyed by restored government support after last year's near-collapse under the impeached Yoon Suk Yeol administration. The Lee Jae Myung government, which came into power through a June 3 snap election, reinstated 400 million won ($276,800) in funding this July, reversing sweeping budget cuts that had threatened the festival's 50-year legacy.

The restored support coincided with record-level participation. The festival received a record 1,805 submissions this year — 1,590 shorts and 215 features — representing what festival director Mo Eun-young called "proof that independent films remain a vital force driving Korean cinema's possibilities, even amid commercial cinema's slump."

"We didn't artificially expand the scale," Mo told reporters. "These submissions demanded we find ways to showcase this energy and diversity."

The festival has restructured its competitive sections for this edition. The feature competition now spans established veterans to emerging talents with the New Selection category — a section for first-time filmmakers previously split between features and shorts — now focusing exclusively on feature films. The short competition expanded both its slate and prize money to match the surge in submissions.

This year's nine-member jury brings notable names across categories. The feature competition panel includes Nam Dong-chul, former senior programmer at the Busan International Film Festival; director Lee Un-hee of "Love in the Big City"; and actor Jeon Yeo-bin, whose breakthrough came through SIFF with "After My Death" in 2017.

Director Namkoong Sun, who took top honors at last year's Jeonju International Film Festival with "Time to Be Strong" before pivoting to Netflix's chart-topping "Love Untangled," joins the New Selection jury. Producer Byun Seung-min rounds out that panel, bringing credentials from projects including "D.P." and "Ballerina."

Byun Woo-seok — the actor behind last year's phenomenon "Lovely Runner" — made waves earlier when he announced funding a production support program for the festival. The initiative offers 30 million won across three short films exploring the theme of love, with Byun participating directly in the final judging.

Program director Kim Dong-hyun highlighted the festival's continued commitment to spotlighting women filmmakers: 46 percent of submissions came from women directors this year — a slight dip from last year's share, but marking record totals overall.

This year's programming also brings cross-border dialogue through sessions devoted to Japanese indie cinema. Director Miyake Sho will lead a masterclass during the nine-day run, while panel sessions examine how Japan's network of small-scale theaters sustains indie filmmaking.

On the performance side, actor Kwon Hae-hyo returns for his 22nd year hosting opening ceremonies and his eighth year leading the 60 Second Monologue Festival. The actor discovery platform — which gives participants one minute to perform monologues on randomly assigned topics before a panel of judges — drew 7,757 applicants this year competing for 24 finalist slots.

The 51st Seoul Independent Film Festival runs Nov. 27-Dec. 5 at CGV Apgujeong and CGV Cheongdam Cinecity in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.