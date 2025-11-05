Presidential office says terms not finalized

A joint fact sheet summarizing trade and security agreements between Seoul and Washington is expected to cite about $25 billion in US arms sales to South Korea, as the two sides move toward finalizing the deal, according to local reports citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Koo Yoon-cheol, who doubles as deputy prime minister and finance minister, said in a radio interview with KBS Wednesday that the joint fact sheet on trade "was on the verge of completion," while the sheet on security "was being coordinated."

"Both fact sheets will be signed simultaneously once the terms of security are agreed upon," Koo said.

Koo's remarks came amid speculation about a $25 billion deal to purchase US defense equipment such as helicopters, fighter jets, airborne early warning and control aircraft, and ballistic missile interceptors, among others. An official at the presidential office said on the condition of anonymity that the terms "have yet to be finalized," adding that the decisions will be made based on the government's review of its spending capacity and the security landscape.

Following a meeting of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump on Oct. 29 on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conferences in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Lee's aide Kim Yong-beom said the two countries had sorted out the details of the trade agreement after months of negotiations.

As part of a $350 billion investment package in US projects, $200 billion will go to projects that are "commercially rational" and are determined "in good faith" by an investment committee led by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, aimed at preventing any liquidity crunch in the projects, said Kim, who is a chief secretary to the president for policy.

Kim also said South Korea's investment commitment in the US will have an annual investment ceiling of $20 billion in order to ensure stability in South Korea's foreign exchange market, as Seoul has resisted US demands for an "upfront" cash investment in US projects.

The remaining $150 billion will go toward shipbuilding projects led by South Korean companies and comprise not only cash but also loans and guarantees.

In return, US imports of South Korea-made cars will be subject to a tariff of 15 percent, lower than the current 25 percent, in line with most other South Korean goods under the 15 percent "reciprocal tariff" imposed since Aug. 7, Kim also said. He added that goods such as pharmaceuticals, lumber products, semiconductors, aircraft parts and generic drugs will receive most-favored nation treatment or be subject to lower tariff barriers.

While the release of the fact sheet and the memorandum signing are nearing completion, Lee was absent from a scheduled luncheon with firefighters on Wednesday. The presidential office cited health reasons for his absence. No documents had been released as of press time.

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday pledged to back the new trade deal with the United States by endorsing a special bill, as Seoul and Washington move to release a fact sheet and sign a memorandum of understanding over the details, finalized following Lee’s high-stakes summit with Trump a week earlier.

"Once the fact sheet is finalized, parliament will do its job swiftly," Rep. Kim Byung-kee, floor leader of the ruling party, said in a party meeting Wednesday at the National Assembly.

Kim, who leads the party’s special committee formed Wednesday to back legislative efforts on the Lee administration’s trade deal with the US, said his main goal is to secure parliamentary approval for the government’s special bill in November. The bill is expected to provide legal grounds for South Korea's $350 billion investment in US projects in return for a lower tariff on South Korean goods, including cars.

Kim said the party's endorsement of the special bill will lead to benefits for industries, the creation of more jobs and improvements in people's quality of life.

One obstacle to the measure could be the main opposition People Power Party's claim that any trade agreement between Seoul and Washington requires parliamentary ratification — a more formal procedure than passing a special bill — given that the agreements involve a tremendous "financial burden on South Koreans" and should be regarded like a treaty.

According to the Constitution, a treaty with another country, such as a free trade agreement or defense cost-sharing agreement, must go through a ratification process.

The ruling bloc, however, has suggested that ratification would be unnecessary because neither the joint fact sheet nor the memorandum should be considered legally binding.