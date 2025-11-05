Former first lady Kim Keon Hee publicly acknowledged receiving two Chanel handbags from a figure linked to the Unification Church, but denied accepting a diamond necklace from luxury brand Graff.

Her legal representatives said in a statement released Wednesday that she received the two bags, but denied that they were given in exchange for favors or that any collusion with the Unification Church was involved.

The statement said Kim “admits to having received two handbag gifts from Jeon Sung-bae,” a shaman better known as "Geonjin” and reported to have ties to the Unification Church.

“Kim deeply apologizes to the public for causing concern over this matter,” the statement read. “As the spouse of a public official, she should have acted with greater prudence. She deeply regrets disappointing the public through her inappropriate conduct.”

Kim’s lawyers firmly denied allegations that she received a Graff necklace, calling them “unfounded.” They said Kim initially refused the handbags, but eventually accepted them after Jeon’s repeated offers.

“She acknowledges it was wrong not to reject them entirely, especially as the wife of a public official,” the statement said, adding that Kim never used the items and “returned all the gifts to Jeon in the past.”