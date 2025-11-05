Monsta X will unveil a digital single in the US on Nov. 14, Starship Entertainment announced Wednesday.

“Baby Blue” will be the group's first new music for fans in the country in over three years, following the digital single “Late Night Feels.” The band has published two studio albums in the US, “All About Luv” in 2020 and “The Dreaming” in 2021. The first LP debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 5 and the second spent two weeks on the main albums chart for two weeks, at No. 21 and No. 111.

The six-piece act’s latest album, “The X,” rolled out in September in South Korea, ranking No. 31 on the chart.

Meanwhile, tickets for the band’s concert film “Monsta X: Connect X in Cinema” became available for purchase Tuesday. The film is coming to cinemas in over 50 countries.