Google and Korean startup Dot Inc. have joined forces to advance education for blind and low-vision learners worldwide.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Asia Pacific and Dot Inc. have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote inclusive digital education across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The collaboration between Google for Education and Dot Inc., the creator of the groundbreaking tactile display Dot Pad, aims to ensure that every student learns equally through both touch and sight.

Dot Pad is the world's first large-scale tactile display for real-time graphics. It converts not only braille text but also images, charts, and diagrams into touchable graphics, allowing students to explore textbooks, science materials, and maps that were once difficult to access.

As part of the partnership, Dot Pad will be used together with Google Chromebook, the cloud-based laptop used by millions of students worldwide. This integration will provide visually impaired students with hands-on access to digital graphics, enabling teachers to deliver inclusive lessons in both special and general classrooms. What was once considered assistive technology is now evolving into an AI-powered learning companion.

Google and Dot Inc. publicly announced this collaboration on October 15th, 2025, at the World Inclusion Congress, hosted in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Dot Inc.'s CEO, Eric Ju Yoon Kim, demonstrated the Dot Pad's capabilities in conjunction with Google's Chromebook, showcasing how their solutions make classrooms more accessible for visually impaired learners.

"Our mission at Google for Education is to ensure every student can learn equally," said Tim Paolini, Special Projects Lead at Google for Education. "Through this partnership with Dot Inc., we aim to assist teachers and students in building more inclusive classrooms."

Dot Inc. has already worked with leading institutions such as the University of Oxford, Boston University, and NIT Meghalaya (India). This new partnership with Google further strengthens Dot's global credibility and sets a new standard for inclusive education.

"This collaboration with Google is not only about accessibility. It's about changing the future of education and opening new doors for millions of learners," said Eric Ju yoon Kim.

Together, Google and Dot Inc. are setting a new global benchmark for inclusive and accessible education. By combining Google's global network and Dot's innovative tactile technology, the partnership aims to expand access to education while driving both short-term impact and long-term change in the global K-12 market.