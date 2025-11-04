First Gen-AI use case under the partnership to enhance data processing capability

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Seng Indexes Company and Cyberport are delighted to announce the successful adoption of the first Generative AI ('Gen-AI') use case from the Index Innovation Lab, a joint initiative established in 2024 between Hang Seng Bank and Cyberport. This milestone use case marks the first time a Gen-AI solution has been applied in Hang Seng Indexes Company's index calculation process, enhancing data processing efficiency.

Through the Index Innovation Lab, Hang Seng Indexes Company engaged with more than 200 innovators from Cyberport's network to co–create practical solutions that enhance index operations. Building on these interactions, Hang Seng Indexes Company collaborated with INF Hong Kong, a Cyberport community member, to co–develop Gen-AI solutions to assist in the calculation of the free-float adjusted factor ('FAF'). With this innovative solution, the efficiency of calculating the percentage of publicly tradable shares of a listed company is further enhanced.

This Gen-AI capability has been integrated into the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, including the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index.

Gilbert Lee, Executive Chairman of Hang Seng Indexes Company, said: "We are proud to introduce Gen-AI into our index calculation, further advancing our innovation journey. Through the partnership between Hang Seng Bank and Cyberport, Hang Seng Indexes Company has adopted the latest technology, in order to reinforce our role as a cornerstone of the Hong Kong's financial market, further enhancing market transparency and liquidity. This innovative solution demonstrates our continued commitment to progress. Moving forward, we will continue to foster financial innovation and support local startups, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre and a technology hub."

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said: "We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone in our partnership with Hang Seng Indexes Company, showcasing AI's transformative power in driving efficiency and innovation. We are proud that our community member, INF Hong Kong, delivers solutions embraced by a leading financial institution and contribute to the advancement of Hong Kong's Fintech landscape. As the city's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is committed to nurturing innovations and unlocking new opportunities for our community through strategic partnership with industry leaders like Hang Seng Indexes Company."

About Hang Seng Indexes Company

Hang Seng Indexes Company manages and compiles the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, which cover stocks listed in Hong Kong and Chinese mainland. Our index series includes the Hang Seng Index, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and the Hang Seng TECH Index, as well as Stock Connect, Greater Bay Area, Sustainability and sector-related indexes. As at the end of October 2025, assets under management in products passively tracking indexes in the Hang Seng Family of Indexes had reached a total of about USD114.7 billion. Hang Seng Indexes Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank. For further information on the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, please visit www.hsi.com.hk.

About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,300 companies, including 11 listed companies and 10 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 26 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.

Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 400 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more,

while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.

Also as "State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator" and Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.