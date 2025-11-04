Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Tuesday it has hired Michael Coon, a former vice president at US nuclear power company Westinghouse, to expand its global nuclear power plant business.

Based on his more than 34 years of experience in nuclear power plants, Coon will be responsible for securing new orders for both large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors. He will also lead consulting efforts and expand networking with international partners, including the US government.

Coon has held major positions at global nuclear power companies, including Westinghouse Electric Company and ABB Combustion Engineering. Notably, he successfully managed the entire process of the mega-sized United Arab Emirates Barakah Nuclear Power Plant project.

Hyundai E&C highlighted Coon's understanding of the Korean nuclear industry. In addition to his international experience in Bulgaria, the UAE and China, he was directly involved in designing Korea's core domestic plants, including Hanbit Units 3-6, Hanul Units 3-4, and Saeul Units 1-2.

"We expect his global perspective and insights will be a key driving force for the company to become a 'game changer' in the global nuclear power plant market," a Hyundai E&C official said.