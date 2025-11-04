LG Electronics said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based data center infrastructure firm Flex to jointly develop a modular cooling solution designed to address the growing heat challenges in artificial intelligence data centers.

Under the agreement, LG will combine its high-efficiency cooling technologies — including chillers, coolant distribution units, and computer room air handlers — with Flex’s IT and power infrastructure expertise to create an integrated, scalable solution.

The system will be built as preassembled and pretested cooling modules that can be deployed and connected on-site, enhancing both the scalability and flexibility of data center operations. The modular design allows operators to add cooling units as needed, effectively managing the thermal load in high-density computing environments.

LG said the solution can also be customized to meet specific thermal management needs and enables rapid installation and deployment.

Michael Hartung, president and chief commercial officer at Flex, said the company will work with LG to provide tailored cooling solutions that address the evolving thermal demands of data centers.

“This collaboration with Flex is a strategic opportunity to provide innovative, differentiated value to customers while reinforcing LG Electronics’ presence in the AI data center market,” said Lee Jae-sung, executive vice president and head of the Eco Solution business unit at LG Electronics.