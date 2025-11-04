Korean entertainment powerhouse to roll out dedicated hub in Disney+ Japan

Korean streaming platform Tving, home to hit originals such as "Lovely Runner" and "Transit Love," will become available in Japan starting Wednesday.

According to Tving, the platform entered into a strategic partnership with Disney+ and will officially roll out a dedicated hub, titled Tving Collection, within Disney+ Japan.

The launch marks both Tving’s debut in Japan and the first time Disney+ has created a dedicated streaming brand hub within its platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tving described Japan as a “key strategic market” in its expansion plans.

“Japan is a key market where global streaming platforms fiercely compete and Disney+ has built strong trust and a loyal fan base there thanks to its unrivaled brand power,” a Tving official said in a press statement.

Through the partnership, Tving can minimize the risks involved in entering a foreign market and strengthen its recognition as a leading K-content platform, the official said, adding that the two companies plan to continue pursuing various strategic collaborations.

Tving’s Japan launch comes as part of its broader push into overseas markets. On Oct. 16, the company announced it would launch a branded hub on HBO Max in 2026, following a strategic content production and distribution agreement between HBO Max's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery and CJ ENM, Tving’s parent company.

The upcoming Tving hub on HBO Max will be available across 17 Asia-Pacific territories, including Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, giving subscribers access to premieres of Tving’s new K-drama releases, as well as CJ ENM and Tving’s existing library.

CJ ENM has repeatedly emphasized its ambition for global expansion.

“With global expansion being Tving’s priority for 2025, its movements are geared towards Asian and North American markets,” said a Tving official. Meanwhile, the company has yet to reveal specific outlines for its expansion into North America and other international markets.