SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Hasten") announced that while completing 70 Marketing Authorization Transfers (MAT) for its Asia-Pacific product portfolio, the company has established an end-to-end commercial network covering Southeast Asia, Australia, Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Province of China. This milestone marks Hasten successfully building a viable pan-Asia-Pacific commercial platform and setting a new benchmark for end-to-end global expansion of innovative biopharmaceuticals, which will benefit millions of chronic disease patients across the region.

From MAT to GTM: A Full-Cycle Showcase of Asia-Pacific Commercialization

Hasten's Asia-Pacific strategy has been fully implemented since it acquired the commercial rights to a portfolio of branded products across eight Asia-Pacific countries and regions in June, 2024. While starting its commercialization quickly, the Asia-Pacific team leveraged expertise in overseas regulatory filing, market expansion across the Asia-Pacific region and cGMP compliance audits and quickly built a Go-to-Market (GTM) system spanning South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Province of China, etc. The entire process—from MAT transfers to revenue-generating commercialization—was completed within just 10 months.

Liu Wenjun, CEO of Hasten‌, stated: "Global expansion is a complex systematic challenge for start-up companies like Hasten, and successfully establishing a viable commercialization pathway from 0 to 1 is quite achieving. On this demanding journey, Hasten keeps collaborating with partners to strategize holistically and deliver rapid results together. We are committed to evolving our commercial system from V1.0 (focused on breakthrough initiatives) to V2.0 (upgrading an AP healthcare ecosystem), so as to empowering Chinese partners with replicable and operational globalization solutions as well as benefiting patients worldwide."

Peggy Fung, EVP and Asia-Pacific Commercial Head of Hasten‌, added: "Southeast Asia represent particularly promising regions driven by population growth, a rising middle class and an evolving disease burden, of all which create demand for innovative branded treatments. By digging in-depth local insights, Hasten has marked a viable commercialization footprint and is about to embrace holistic eruptions across hospitals, clinics and retail markets. Strong partnerships are the key to encountering uncertainties. We invite collaborators to join our platform in co-creating a pan-Asia-Pacific healthcare ecosystem."

Precise Localization: Key to Build a New Benchmark for Global Expansion

Southeast Asia, with a population of approximately 600 million, presents enormous potential in the chronic disease management market and significant unmet needs in chronic disease. Hasten has strategically targeted localized characteristics and high-potential products, tailored to local demands and pivoted around Thailand—the most representative market in Southeast Asia—as its primary breakthrough point. By fully leveraging our key partner DKSH's overseas product registration, cGMP compliance audits and commercial expertise, Hasten has jumped into the leading position in Thailand market with its core chronic disease brands: ‌Edarbi®‌ has firmly held the top position in Thailand's ARB market for hypertension, Madiplot® has secured the first place in Thailand's third-generation CCB market of hypertension and‌ ‌Oseni®‌ has reached the top spot in Thailand's DPP-4 inhibitor combination market for diabetes, which all exceeding performance targets.

Hasten Asia-Pacific team has implemented "market insight driven strategy" since its operation. Combining deep market research and localized resource allocation, Hasten built an end-to-end closed loop system. Take Thailand market as an example, the team spearheaded ‌dozens of academic-driven Satellite Symposia‌ and collaborating closely with regional key medical institutions and KOLs to enhance both product awareness and brand influence. This model ensures ‌high alignment between strategy and execution‌, accelerating overseas product access and commercial success, which further demonstrated Hasten's competitiveness as a global platform.

Rooted in China, thinking globally. A robust commercial operation capability has been deeply rooted in Hasten's gene and will continuously strengthen as the company expands its business scope. As co-creators of social health value, we are committed to partnering with more innovative Chinese biopharmaceutical companies to build a ‌"global operation + local execution"‌ dual-track overseas platform. Through replicable commercial solutions, we will drive transformative changes in healthcare together and become a benchmark driving transformative changes in global healthcare.

About Hasten

Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Hasten), which integrates R&D, production and commercial promotion and covers the whole industrial chain, was established in 2020. Hasten is committed to building a premier commercial platform and becoming a leader in the healthcare industry. Adhering to the patient-centric philosophy, Hasten will fully leverage sustainable, self-sustaining commercialization capabilities to accelerate the value realization of high-quality products, provide innovative therapeutic solutions to benefit patients and create social value.

For more information, please view website: www.hastenpharma.com

LinkedIn: Hasten