RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) -- Britain's Prince William played soccer with Brazil's Cafu and volleyball on Copacabana Beach as he took in the charms of Rio de Janeiro before attending the COP30 climate summit this week.

The future king's first visit to Brazil is centered around his annual Earthshot Prize which awards one million pounds ($1.3 million) to five pioneering projects tackling threats to the environment.

Climate change and nature are issues the 43-year-old heir has long championed, and he is set to address global leaders this week at COP30 UN climate talks in the Amazon, on behalf of his father King Charles III.

His trip to Rio takes him far from the scandal embroiling the royal family, after Andrew, the king's younger brother, was stripped of his title and ousted from his home over his links to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The future king took a cable car up the famous Pao de Acucar (Sugarloaf Mountain) landmark where he was handed the keys to the city by Mayor Eduardo Paes against a stunning backdrop of lush green hills and beaches.

Paes said the prince was "amazed with the beauty of the city" and said they had discussed Rio's dramatic landscapes, with favelas clinging to forested hilltops that plunge into the ocean.

"We talked about politics. We talked about the landscape of Rio, he asked a lot about the favelas ... the contrast between the favelas and the more affluent areas," said the mayor.

William's visit comes as Rio de Janeiro is still reeling from its bloodiest-ever police raid on a powerful criminal faction which left 121 dead last week and laid bare the city's enduring security challenges.

"I tried to explain to him the security issues of the city. Obviously it's much more deep than something that you can explain in five minutes. But it was a good opportunity to explain," said Paes.

Hope for future

William then visited Rio's iconic Maracana Stadium -- Brazil's temple of soccer -- where he was handed the Brazil jersey by 2002 World Cup winner Cafu.

"There's a lot of stars here," the prince said of the jersey, referring to Brazil's five World Cup wins.

He and Cafu later teamed up with some kids to play against each other on the pitch, before William ran drills with the children and took a successful penalty kick.

William also took part in discussions with young people from Brazil, South Africa and Asia who are meeting in Rio to develop skills to become climate leaders under his Generation Earthshot program.

"We need a bit more courage. We need you guys to keep that energy going. If we wait for good leaders we are going to wait a long time. You guys are my hope," William said after he questioned young people on the problems their communities face and the projects they are working on to help the planet.

His Earthshot Awards ceremony on Wednesday will be a star-studded affair, with Brazilian pop star Anitta, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and three-time Grammy winner Seu Jorge among those to walk the "green carpet" before performing.

William ended his day with a visit to Rio's iconic Copacabana Beach, where he visited lifeguards who showed him how, with helicopters and jet skis, they carry out rescues on one of the world's most popular beaches, which is prone to dangerous currents.

He then kicked off his shoes and dived around the sand in a game of volleyball.