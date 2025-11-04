Seoul residents and tourists are turning to the city’s royal palaces as their favorite autumn destinations, while outdoor spots like Seoul Forest, Cheonggyecheon and Namsan also remain popular for enjoying the vibrant fall scenery.

According to an analysis by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and LG Uplus, which examined October social media mentions, mobile usage and consumption data through the “Seoul Tourism Data” platform, palaces emerged as Seoul’s most iconic autumn attractions.

Gyeongbokgung led the list with 30,222 mentions, followed by Seoul Forest (23,873). The Hyundai Seoul shopping complex and Cheonggyecheon ranked third and fourth, while Changgyeonggung, Changdeokgung and Deoksugung palaces, and N Seoul Tower also featured prominently among the top spots.

Visitors often shared experiences such as wearing hanbok, taking nighttime tours, joining photography sessions and celebrating the beauty of colorful foliage. Seoul Forest stood out for its sunset views, themed gardens and deer enclosure, while Cheonggyecheon earned praise as a peaceful urban retreat in the bustling city.