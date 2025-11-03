HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2025, Ant Digital Technologies (Ant DT) unveiled its full‑scenario AI solutions to the global market at Hong Kong FinTech Week. Showcased solutions — including large‑model agent platform Agentar, AI security and risk platform ZOLOZ, and AI‑driven mobile banking solutions, etc.

Ant DT's full‑scenario AI offering integrates end‑to‑end capabilities — large‑model agents, knowledge engineering, data governance and full‑stack risk control — to help financial institutions and enterprises worldwide accelerate growth, innovate customer experiences and strengthen risk posture in the AI era.

On risk management, the rise of generative AI has introduced new threats such as Deepfake attacks. To combat the growing global challenge of deepfakes, ZOLOZ delivers millisecond-level fraud detection and protection, ensuring robust security for enterprise customers and assets. Its eKYC solution is already serving several local partners in Hong Kong.

In terms of business growth, Ant DT's AI marketing agent performs intelligent data analysis and generates personalized marketing strategies aligned with business goals. In one bank deployment, this approach improved marketing effectiveness by around 20% compared with traditional campaigns.

On customer experience, the company's AI mobile banking introduces a "conversation‑as‑a‑service" model: customers use natural language to request services, and the AI assistant responds in real time and completes transactions such as transfers, repayments, and pension inquiries. Early results at Bank of Shanghai show a 10% lift in mobile‑banking conversion rates and a marked increase in user satisfaction.

According to data disclosed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), over 75% of banks in Hong Kong have incorporated AI into their operations by 2025. AntDT is also sharing its proven AI innovations with partners around the world. In October, it was selected to join the HKMA's Generative AI Sandbox as technology partner. In July, Ant DT aslo forged a strategic partnership with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to jointly establish an AI and Web3 Lab. To date, Ant Digital Technologies has served over 100 financial institutions in Hong Kong and abroad.