SK Biopharmaceuticals has teamed up with Boston-based biotech Interon Laboratories to develop a novel treatment candidate for autism spectrum disorder, by controlling the neuroimmune system, the drugmaking unit of SK Group said Monday.

The joint research is based on an innovative neuroimmune approach that improves autism-related symptoms by strengthening the signal transduction of the neuron’s interleukin-17 receptors. The IL-17 is a type of protein that acts as a signaling molecule in the immune system. The two sides plan to develop novel IL-17 activator compounds.

The partnership, signed Friday, signifies SK Biopharmaceutical’s strategic expansion to go beyond epilepsy and expand its research and development efforts into the emerging sector of neuroimmunology. The drugmaker noted that it will serve as an important milestone to realize its vision of Next Central Nervous System, which refers to the firm’s commitment to developing next-generation treatments for CNS disorders.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step in SK Biopharmaceutical’s pursuit of next-generation CNS drug development through neuroimmune modulation as a new growth pillar,” said SK Biopharmaceutical CEO Lee Dong-hoon.

“By accelerating our ‘Next CNS’ strategy through open innovation, we will continue to expand our therapeutic scope and pipelines in the global market.”