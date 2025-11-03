Samyang Foods is bringing back beef tallow-based ramyeon for the first time in 36 years, returning to its original flavor philosophy with an ingredient long set aside in the wake of past industry stigma.

At a press conference Monday, the Buldak maker unveiled Samyang 1963, a new premium product named for the year it introduced Korea’s first instant ramyeon during the country’s postwar recovery.

The launch comes more than three decades after Samyang Foods was accused in 1989 of using inedible-grade beef tallow. Although health authorities later cleared the company, negative public sentiment prompted Samyang to switch exclusively to palm oil in its noodles from that point on.

"Samyang 1963 is a modern revival of Samyang’s founding spirit, a restoration of honor and a return to sincerity,” said Samyang Foods Vice Chair Kim Jung-soo, adding that beef tallow was the key ingredient that completed the authentic flavor of Samyang’s noodle products.

“Today, 36 years later, Samyang once again stands before the world to reaffirm the truth,” she continued. “We’ve grown into a global food company, and this is just the beginning of a new wave of innovation."

The new product blends beef tallow with palm oil in a proprietary ratio to enhance both aroma and umami, the company explained. While positioned as a premium offering for consumers in their 20s and 30s, Samyang is also targeting those who recall the original flavor of its beef tallow ramyeon.

As for overseas expansion, the company signaled future export plans, albeit with unclear timelines.

"We are definitely planning to export Samyang 1963, but to do so, we need to develop a separate specification tailored to global markets,” a company official said. “For now, we’re focusing on the domestic market first.”