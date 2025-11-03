Jungkook of BTS has reached 10 million equivalent album sales with his first solo album “Golden.”

This cements his status as the best-selling solo artist in K-pop history. Last year, the album set an international sales record for a debut album from a male artist in the past decade, at 8.4 million.

With “Golden,” he is renewing his longest chart run for an Asian solo act on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global Chart, logging 104 weeks straight. The 11-track set was chosen as one of the best albums of 2023 by a number of media, including the New York Times.

The artist further excited fans of BTS last week, taking to the stage at Jin’s solo encore gig in Incheon, Korea with J-Hope.