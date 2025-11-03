NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled a suite of cutting-edge innovations at REI 2025. The new product lineup – including the PowerStack 255CS BESS for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage, the residential PV&ESS system MG5/6RL inverter and MGL060 battery, and the high-efficiency 2.5 kW Microinverter S2500S-L — is designed to enhance local energy stability and sustainability while empowering Indian households and businesses with smarter, more reliable power solutions.

Since entering the market in 2014, Sungrow has built strong multi-gigawatt partnerships with leading Indian power companies, fostering long-term collaboration in innovation, localization, and sustainable growth.

PowerStack 255CS: Liquid-Cooling C&I Energy Storage System

With over 1,000 successful C&I deployments worldwide across sectors like metallurgy, automotive, and textiles, Sungrow continues to advance industrial decarbonization. During this expo, Sungrow also launches the PowerStack 255CS integrated energy storage system for the Indian C&I market, equipped with 314 Ah battery cells for 257 kWh capacity in a 2-hour system.

MG5/6RL Hybrid Inverter + MGL060 Battery: Smarter Energy for Every Home

Sungrow introduces residential PV & ESS solutions: MG5/6RL + MGL060, to meet India's growing demand for reliable energy amid rapid urbanization and rising costs.

2.5 kW Microinverter S2500S-L: More Efficient, More Reliable

The new S2500S-L is purpose-built for residential applications, featuring a nominal power of 2.5 kW and four independent MPPTs with 18A of operating current.

"Sungrow continues to fulfill its commitment to providing advanced, reliable, and adaptable solutions for the constantly evolving energy landscape in India," said Sunil Badesra, Country Manager of Sungrow India. "By launching new products in the Indian market, combining innovation with validated on-site experience, the company enables partners and customers to meet the growing electricity demand, ensuring that everyone has access to sufficient, safe, and sustainable electricity."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.