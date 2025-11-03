A strong cold front gripped much of South Korea on Monday, temperatures in many inland regions dropping below freezing.

Driven by a continental high-pressure system moving from northern China, morning temperatures fell by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius compared to Sunday. The Korea Meteorological Administration issued cold wave advisories for several inland areas, including parts of Seoul.

Gyeonggi Province’s Paju recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Cheorwon, Gangwon province dropped to minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

In Seoul, the central observatory in Jongno District reported a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius, but localized readings showed subzero temperatures in several districts, including Eunpyeong and Gwanak.

Daytime highs will range from 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, and the cold is expected to persist through Tuesday. Forecasts show lows between 1 and 11 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning and highs between 4 and 20 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Although temperatures may return to seasonal norms by Wednesday, the average for early November remains relatively low.

The weather system also brought strong winds and high waves to coastal areas. Marine warnings were issued for parts of the southern and eastern seas, including waters near Jeju Island. Wind speeds are forecast to reach 30 to 65 kilometers per hour, with wave heights of 2 to 4 meters. Some areas of the East Sea may see waves over 5 meters. The East Sea and waters off Ulsan are expected to experience rough conditions throughout the day, with additional advisories likely.