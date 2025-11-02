Residents of South Korea braced themselves for a sudden drop in temperature Sunday, as the state weather agency planned to issue the first cold wave advisory of the season.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a cold wave advisory will take effect from Seoul, Incheon and the Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, across regions in the North and South Chungcheong provinces, Daejeon and Sejong, all the way down to the North and South Gyeongsang provinces and North Jeolla Province.

Temperatures in these areas are expected to drop by between five to 10 degrees Celsius, with snow expected in the mountain regions.

Wind advisories had already been issued that same day in some regions, including Gangwon Province, Incheon, the Jeolla provinces and North Gyeongsang Province, as well as Uleungdo and Dokdo.