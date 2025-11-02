The Seoul High Court said Sunday it has upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a man to five years in prison for attempting to kill his friend, who had said he wanted to die while drunk.

The defendant, a man in his 60s surnamed Park, has been found guilty of attempted murder of his friend of 15 years. Park and his friend had been drinking together on Feb. 28 at the defendant's home in Seoul. After hearing the victim say, "Why am I not dead? I want to die," Park suddenly attacked his friend.

Park claimed that the crime had been accidental and that he had reached a settlement with the victim. But the lower court said the victim had been subject to substantial physical and mental pain, and Park had made no serious attempt to address the incident or receive forgiveness from the victim.

The Seoul High Court said that the initial ruling had been made within reasonable discretion.