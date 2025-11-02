Trump's golden crown to Xi's go board, Lee's tailored gifts stun world. Experts call them 'psychological keys' in art of diplomacy

Most people won’t turn down a gift. A well-chosen present has the quiet power to warm a room, soften a tone and open a heart. In diplomacy, where every gesture can tilt the balance of trust, gifts do more than mark an occasion — they carry meaning, signal intention, and at times, attempt persuasion.

At this year’s APEC Summit, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung turned his attention to that power. From a model of a thousand-year-old royal crown to a handcrafted mother-of-pearl tray, Lee’s “gift diplomacy” became as noteworthy as the summit’s policy discussions, offering a glimpse into the art — and stakes — of symbolic exchange between world leaders.

Crown for Trump: Calculated gesture?

Among the most symbolic of Lee’s offerings was the replica of the golden Silla Kingdom crown given to US President Donald Trump. The original ornate headdress, unearthed from the royal Cheonmachong tomb in Gyeongju, is a treasured emblem of Korea’s ancient kingdom and artistic heritage. For Trump, a figure who has long prized spectacle, status and symbols of power, the gift was a strategic olive branch.

“It’s not the physical value of the gift, but the symbolism that matters in diplomacy,” said Kim Tae-hyung, a political science professor at Soongsil University.

“The gold crown is a nod to Trump’s taste for grandeur and self-importance. Lee understood that Trump sees every diplomatic encounter as a transaction — something that must benefit his image.”

Kim argued that the gesture was more than ceremonial; it was tactical.

“Lee knew this wasn’t a traditional diplomatic meeting. Trump is not a traditional diplomatic figure. Unlike previous administrations, where gifts were mostly formalities, this time the gesture was calculated to appeal to Trump’s ego and to open the door for deeper discussions.”

The era when diplomacy was guided by quiet courtesy and respect for protocol is over—at least where Donald Trump is concerned, Kim added.

“Today’s diplomacy with Trump isn’t traditional diplomacy,” said Kim. “It’s not about stable alliances or multilateral strategies. It’s about understanding what he (Trump) wants, and giving it to him before he asks for it.”

“It’s not ‘America First,’ more of ‘Trump First,’” said Kim.

While Trump has repeatedly campaigned on the slogan of American revitalization, much of his foreign policy can be traced not to geopolitical logic, but to his own personal pride and emotional triggers, the professor explained.

“Lee took a step others hadn’t: he anticipated Trump’s need to be flattered, to feel singular. The gift wasn’t just respectful; it was a psychological key.”

And perhaps it worked. A previous Korea-US summit in August had produced uncertainty, with little clarity on security cooperation or trade protections.

“This time was different,” Kim said. “Lee had one chance at APEC to shift the energy, and his approach bore fruit.”

In return, Trump gifted Lee a baseball bat signed by Washington Nationals rookie Joey Crouse — an offering that sparked criticism in Korea.

“The crown evokes 1,500 years of Korean history. The bat was signed by a player who’s barely known in his own league,” said Shin Yul, political scientist at Myongji University.

“It’s a stark reminder of Korea’s diplomatic position — in need of American goodwill, but not always reciprocated with the same weight or respect. And yet, under the current political climate, it is not a complaint South Korea can voice without risk."

Game of Go with Xi Jinping

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, who made his first state visit to South Korea in 11 years, Lee presented a different kind of treasure: a go board. The wood it was crafted from, cherished in both countries for its tight grain and elegant aging, is a top-tier material for the ancient game.

It was chosen with intention. Both Lee and Xi are known to appreciate go, and the game itself is an enduring symbol of strategy, patience and equilibrium.

“It was a meaningful gesture, not only because both leaders enjoy go,” the presidential office said. “But because Korea and China have long shared cultural space in the game and, like the game’s black and white stones, must continue to strike a balance in their political partnership.”

Lee also gifted Xi a mother-of-pearl lacquer tray, made with a technique passed down since the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392). The glinting abalone shards were intended to evoke the “long, enduring ties” between the two countries, officials added.

Xi responded with two Xiaomi smartphones — a symbolic pivot from China’s traditional silk and tea presentations.

The choice seemed to declare modernity and technical autonomy, even as the US and allies continue to blacklist Chinese telecom products. Lee’s half-joking reply — “How’s the security on these?” — was met with laughter, but analysts saw a deeper thread.

“Xi’s gift says, ‘trust our technology,’” Shin noted. “In an age when energy grids, satellite networks, and social platforms hinge on digital systems, the message isn’t lost. The diplomacy is encoded in the device itself: we are sophisticated and reliable."

With Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Lee took a lighter, cultural approach, presenting Korean seaweed snacks and skincare products.

“Diplomacy isn’t only about treaties and defense. Relationships also need familiarity, humor and moments of ease. Gifts that, in their own quiet way, suggest that diplomacy is sometimes played not in words, but in symbols," Kim said.