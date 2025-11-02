The Seoul Southern District Court said Sunday it will hold a first hearing on Nov. 19 for three suspects accused of participating in voice phishing, violence and blackmail conducted by an international crime ring based in Thailand.

The three defendants were part of the crime ring, several of whose members were arrested in Thai land by local police in September in a joint operation with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The group is believed to have been led by a Chinese individual, with its members consisting of Chinese and Korean nationals.

Over 870 victims are believed to have been targeted by the organization. The three defendants are accused of involvement in more than 1,400 crimes targeting 206 South Koreans since they joined the gang between April and June, according to the prosecution's arraignment documents revealed by Rep. Park Eun-jung of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party.

Park's report showed that the defendants allegedly abused not only the crime victims, but also the members of the organization who tried to leave. One of the defendants is suspected of physically abusing a lower-level member who had told the South Korean Embassy in Thailand that he was being held against his will.

The defendant allegedly contacted the member's parents and told them they must pay back 25 million won ($17,500) he owed the group, and said he would "cut off (their son's) finger and sell him to China, so you will never see him again."

The parents paid them 9 million won, but reported the case to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which eventually led to the South Korean authorities contacting Thai police.

The defendants are accused of forming a group with the intent to commit a crime and of running a voice phishing team within the group.

Other members of the gang who were arrested in Thailand are currently on trial at the Seoul Southern District Court.