Hana Financial Group on Friday received a plaque of appreciation from the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres for its continued support of older adults in need. The award ceremony took place at Hana’s headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.

Since 2017, Hana has supported Saint Paul Nursing Home, a care facility operated by the religious order for older people living with dementia and other age-related illnesses. The group has donated a wide range of equipment and supplies, including electric beds, anti-fall mattresses, wheelchairs, welfare aids and agricultural produce.

In addition to material donations, Hana has funded the installation of heating and cooling systems, indoor flooring work and general renovations such as wooden screens to help create a safer and more comfortable environment for older adults in vulnerable circumstances.

“It is an honor to receive this plaque from the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres, who have practiced love and sharing for more than 130 years to help the underprivileged,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo.

“Hana will continue to provide practical support so that elderly citizens can live vibrant and respected lives as valued members of society.”

Beyond its partnership with the religious order, Hana runs a variety of programs for older adults, including “Hana Power On Second Life,” which helps older people find reemployment or start new businesses. The group has also opened food manufacturing facilities to provide meal services and create jobs for senior citizens, distributed lightweight carts and safety kits to older waste collectors, and offered digital finance education tailored for older generations.