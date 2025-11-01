GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday gifted a Go table and lacquerware inlaid with mother-of-pearl to China's President Xi Jinping, who was in the country for the first time in 11 years.

Xi, who arrived on a state visit to South Korea on Thursday, coinciding with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conferences in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, received a 9-centimeter-high, 1,978 square-centimiter-large wooden Go table made of torreya wood, with each side carved with traditional Korean patterns. The gifts were presented during a welcoming ceremony after Lee received Xi for their first summit.

Lee's office said Saturday that the gift symbolizes South Korea's hope to get along well with China, as players from both countries together lead the professional Go scene. South Korea's 6 Brothers manufactured the Go table, according to the presidential office, adding that both Lee and Xi are Go fans.

The presidential office said Xi was also given a lacquered plate with a diameter of 30 centimeters with mother-of-pearl inlay, made using a traditional handcraft method that has continued for more than 1,000 years.

The gifts come after Lee's gift to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday drew viral attention. Along with the highest state honor, Trump received a replica of the a traditional gold crown excavated from a tomb during the Silla kingdom named Cheonmachong.