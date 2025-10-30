President Lee Jae Myung presenting a gold crown to US President Donald Trump immediately sparked heated debate in both the United States and South Korea, with many expressing bewilderment at the timing and cultural implications of the gift.

In online South Korean communities, opinions were divided. Some criticized the gesture as “tone-deaf” in the wake of massive “No Kings” demonstrations in the US, while others viewed it as a strategic act of pragmatic diplomacy, particularly given the high-stakes tariff negotiations then underway between the two nations.

At the center of the controversy is a specially crafted replica of a gold crown excavated from the Cheonmachong Tomb in Gyeongju, believed to date to the fifth or sixth century during the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935). Lee conferred the crown, along with the Order of Mugunghwa, Korea’s highest honor, to Trump during their summit on Wednesday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The original crown, unearthed in the late 1970s in Silla capital Gyeongju, has been designated as National Treasure No. 188.

The replica was crafted from approximately 1 kilogram of gold, which alone currently commands a market price of around 187 million won ($131,000).

Although Trump expressed his appreciation for the gift, saying it was “very special,” some Koreans questioned the appropriateness of the gesture.

One popular post on Threads read, “They gave Trump a crown. I understand the reason and justification, but the timing is unbelievable. Americans are holding No Kings protests across the country, and yet Korea gifts him a crown? Are we saying everything is justified for the sake of national interest? I can’t help but feel embarrassed.” The post had quickly attracted over 140 likes and dozens of comments.

On Oct. 18, more than 2,600 cities and towns across the US hosted No Kings rallies organized by progressive groups, in what is thought to have been the largest coordinated protest in recent US history, according to organizers. Thousands filled Times Square in New York, waving placards reading “I pledge allegiance to no king.”

Others defended the replica crown as part of strategic diplomacy, aimed at appealing to Trump’s well-known affinity for gold and grandeur.

“Lee seems to understand Trump perfectly. The gold crown was the ideal choice -- feeding his ego while securing real concessions,” one commenter wrote. “If you look at the trade negotiations, it is pragmatic diplomacy, giving up little, gaining much.”

Some argued that the cost of the gift was a small price to pay for what they described as a major diplomatic achievement.

“This wasn’t a gift for Trump, but an investment in Korea’s future,” another user commented. “If the recent tariff adjustment from 25 percent to 15 percent saves Hyundai 3 trillion won, the gold crown was worth every won.”