GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held their first summit Saturday, exchanging views on key regional and global issues and agreeing to expand bilateral economic and defense cooperation.

During the meeting on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Probowo congratulated Lee on successfully hosting the event, while Lee welcomed Prabowo on his first visit to Korea since taking office in October last year, the presidential office said.

“The two countries have maintained close relations not only in the economic sectors such as trade and investment, but also in security and defense," Lee said.

“In particular, our two nations have carried out in-depth cooperation through the joint development of fighter jets. I hope we can continue this relationship so that it will lead to even greater achievements.”

In response, President Prabowo referred to the KF-21 Boramae fighter jet jointly developed by the two nations, noting that discussions are underway on its cost, funding plans, and overall economic feasibility.

“Consultations are taking place not only among government officials but also between technical experts, and follow-up discussions will continue,” he said.

The two leaders agreed to use the Korea-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, sharing the view that businesses play a vital role in advancing the bilateral relations.

Lee also highlighted Indonesia's long-held diplomatic principles embodied in the "Bandung Spirit" — balance, strategic autonomy, cooperation and pragmatism — noting that these ideals have served as an important reference for Korea's own foreign and security policy.

Prabowo praised Korea's cultural influence, noting that Korean music and dance continue to captivate audiences around the world. He said that K-pop has become particularly popular among young Indonesians, and stressed that Korea's global soft power was growing.

Turning to economic cooperation, Prabowo said he has held close discussions with about 20 Korean business leaders since taking office, underscoring Korea's role as a key economic partner for Indonesia.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to boost mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors including defense, food security and labor.

According to the presidential office, Lee also briefed Prabowo on his administration’s effort to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula and resume inter-Korean dialogue. Prabowo also proposed close communication to promote peace and stability on the peninsula, as well as in the broader region and beyond.

Noting how President Prabowo’s planned state visit to Korea in September had not materialized, Lee extended an invitation for him to visit at the earliest possible date.